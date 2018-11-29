Local Air Force veteran Sandy Blair, who founded Operation WEBS to assist veterans in need of housing, will be the featured speaker during a presentation planned for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
Everyone is invited to attend the free event. Operation WEBS — which stands for “Women Empowered Build Strong — was founded this year with the mission to build small RV-certified houses that will be donated to tiny home villages that assist veterans.
For more information, call 805-736-6352.