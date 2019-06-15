Ty Hernandez has crossed his last finish line at Cabrillo High.
But this time, the multi-sport standout for all four years at Cabrillo High didn’t need to scale any more hurdles. His latest big finish was when he accepted his diploma earlier this month – officially ending a decorated athletics career at Vandenberg Village.
Hernandez was among hundreds of Conquistadores who walked across the stage and left being called “Cabrillo High graduate" at the CHS field on Thursday.
Before Hernandez continues his track career at nearby Westmont College in Montecito, he’s leaving CHS with several accolades in tow. And it’s those accomplishments that Hernandez says will allow him to part ways with CHS with zero negative thoughts.
“Looking back, I’m pleased with how my whole high school experience has been. No regrets and satisfied with everything,” Hernandez said.
Long before he was making pursuits for All-League and All-CIF marks, Hernandez was a young freshman walking into a track program where names like Michael Coe, Kent Yankee and Duane Solomon were among the revered track athletes from the past.
Those names fueled his motivation to carve out his own resume – and be the next guy to keep CHS’s track success going.
“When I heard of the names of the CHS track guys who came before me, I just knew I was in good hands. It just goes to show how well the CHS track program produces athletes,” Hernandez said.
Track wasn’t the only area where Hernandez became an All-Leaguer.
On the gridiron, Hernandez emerged as the top cornerback option to hover over the opponents’ best receiver and swat away passes. He ended his season landing on the All-Channel League first team – during Cabrillo’s first year in the revamped league.
Then it was his leaping ability and desire to win on the track that saw Hernandez add more personal accolades to his letterman’s jacket, plus league and CIF Southern Section title runs.
Hernandez made an appearance at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet in 2018 for the 300 hurdles competition. He then qualified as an alternate for the section’s Division 3 finals this past season.
But that’s not all.
Hernandez would cross the finish line at the Channel League finals and Santa Barbara County Meet. Before his senior season on the track, Hernandez prepped for 10 different events at a decathlon meet in Arcadia – and wound up collecting 5,000 total points while scaling hurdles, sprinting against other runners in the 100 and throwing the shot put.
Hernandez calls that Arcadia Decathlon event his personal highlight moment.
“It was pretty hard, but what was harder was all the training I did to prepare for those events,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez would always prevent himself from leaving practices early – and carried a “last man here” attitude during his CHS years.
“I was one of the last people to leave the track every day,” Hernandez said.
That work ethic not only led to his league and CIF accomplishments, but Westmont offering him an opportunity to attend its school and continue his athletics career. Hernandez will start classes there in August then begin training for his first collegiate season sometime in September, he says.
He’s already taking a liking to his future track coaches.
“I would say my Westmont coaches are into personal development: Seeing you grow as an individual on the track and as a person,” Hernandez said. “I know as a fact the Westmont coaches take the time to figure out each athlete at the personal level.”
Hernandez already plans to make an immediate impact in the Santa Barbara region once he arrives.
“I want to bring the same work ethic to Westmont,” he says.