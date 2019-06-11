Lompoc High graduate Andrew Galindo will keep wearing the color blue at his next stop.
Except this time, he’ll have gold splashed on his uniform as well – as a new member of the Tabor College Blue Jays.
The All-Channel League First Team defensive back, who didn't play football until his junior year after transferring from Serrano High in Phelan, announced his commitment to the NAIA University during the weekend of June 8.
Galindo goes from having to learn the game of football late in his high school experience, plus having to embrace the Braves' football traditions right away, to now playing college football.
He tells The Record that his trip to the Hillsboro, Kansas, Mennonite campus back in May helped solidify his college decision.
“The campus was very nice and the town in itself was smaller than Lompoc, but still a nice little college town,” Galindo said. “The players on the team were really cool also. I got to hang out with a couple of them while I was there.”
Another selling point for Galindo: How the student body comprises of student-athletes.
“I saw how all the players and coaches were treated at that school,” Galindo said. “The school itself was 80% athletes, so that really opened my eyes there.”
Tabor and the Central Coast are no strangers to one another.
Former St. Joseph High quarterback and Hancock College signal caller Curry Parham is a Tabor College alumnus. The Blue Jays are also projected to have 16 players hailing from the Golden State for the 2019 roster, including Galindo.
While Galindo shined in the Braves’ secondary during their run to the Channel League title, he says offense may be his starting point with the Blue Jays.
“I will be going in as a wide receiver, but I’m also looking towards the safety position as well,” Galindo said. “I just want to see the field as much as I can.”
He spent two years with the Braves’ varsity squad after arriving from the Victor Valley desert region – winning league titles in both the Los Padres League and Channel League while with LHS. Galindo was reflective on the experience in a positive way.
“Playing at Lompoc High school was probably the best two years of my life, as I’ve met, probably, some lifelong friends there,” Galindo said. “The coaching staff has really had a huge impact on my life and I couldn’t be more grateful for them. Before going to Lompoc, I’ve never played football my whole life and never have thought of playing college football, but Lompoc gave me that opportunity and showed me so much in those two years...and I’m forever grateful for that."
He continued by saying “I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without Coach T.J Jordan. Without him in my life I will probably be going to the military right now. He is a special person not just to me but the whole Lompoc football team. He has created so many opportunities for me and lots of others and Lompoc definitely has a Keeper. Also head coach Andrew Jones, Coach Dustin Davis, Coach Eddie “Scip” Scipio and coach Harrison Keller has also helped me in the last two years so I’d like to give them a shout out as well.”
Galindo concludes he will arrive on campus on August 8. He plans to major in business and following graduation from Tabor, wants to join the Navy.