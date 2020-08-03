Olsen's Bakery rings in 50th anniversary with sweet celebration

The Santa Ynez Valley turned out Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in downtown Solvang.
The community fete featured an assortment of sweet treats like Kringle — a traditional Scandinavian pretzel-looking pastry — layered cake, coffee and Danish music on their outside patio.
Guests of honor Bent and Susy Olsen, owners and operators of the longstanding bakery, smiled and partook in the festivities, buzzing around to visit with and serve adoring patrons and friends.
Read the full story here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!