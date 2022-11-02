Ohio State overtook Northwestern over the final nine holes to win the team championship, and Owen Avrit of Oregon and Adam Wallin of Ohio State shared medalist honors at the inaugural Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Tuesday.
The Buckeyes, after trailing the Wildcats by eight strokes entering the final round, won by carding a four-person even-par 288 team total to 299 for the Wildcats on Tuesday, the final day of the tournament. Ohio State edged Northwestern 845-848 for the team title.
Wallin earned a tie for the individual title with Avrit by carding a final-round 69. Avrit, who graduated from Arroyo Grande High School, shot a final-round 70. Both golfers ended up with a 10-under-par 206, two shots ahead of third-place finisher Nicholas Evangelio of Marquette.
Cal Poly sophomore Jackson Parrish came in at 76 Tuesday for a two-under-par 214 total. Parrish, the top finisher for the Mustangs, finished tied for 13th place with six other golfers.
Mustangs Austin Liu and Joey Zambri both shot a 222. Zambri carded a 73 Tuesday, and Liu came in at 76. They both finished in a tie for 46th.
Baron Szeto (81 on Tuesday, 237 total) and Ross Laird (83, 242) finished 70th and 72nd respectively and rounded out the Cal Poly team scoring.
Cal Poly's Ben Quick (55th place, 225 total), Parker Mapes (58th, 226) and Drew Kim (65th, 229) competed as individuals.
Parrish finished fifth in par-4 scoring at one under par. Quick was sixth in par-5 scoring at seven under, and Parrish's 15 birdies over 54 holes put him No. 4 in the field.
Cal Poly concluded the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule. The Mustangs will compete at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson Jan. 30-31.