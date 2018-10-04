Hard work has paid off in the form of a league title for the Morro Bay girls tennis team.
The Pirates beat Nipomo 8-1 on the Titans' Senior Day at Nipomo Thursday in a regular season finale. Morro Bay finished 9-1 in league matches in the inaugural Ocean League season.
Kathy Dannecker has been the Morro Bay varsity's coach since 2008 and, "This team is probably the hardest working team I've ever had," she said.
Both teams went to the Ocean League and remained league rivals after moving from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year. They used to compete in the Southern Section's Los Padres League.
Nipomo finished the regular season 8-6, 6-4. The Titans slipped to 2-3 in the second round of league play after going 4-1 in the first, losing only to Morro Bay then.
"We had some injuries and illnesses the second half, and that kind of hurt our thing," said Nipomo coach Teresa Downey.
Under the Central Section system, any team that does not win a league championship can petition the league office to try to get in. Morro Bay is automatically in the post-season as the league champion.
"I'm going to ask our athletic director," to see if her team will petition to get in, Downey said.
Morro Bay's No. 1 singles player, Sierra Redman, put the wrap on an unbeaten regular season in singles by rallying to beat Sarah Hickenbottom 7-5, 6-2 after trailing 5-3, with Hickenbottom serving, in the first set.
Both players hit a lot of solid shots and there were a lot of prolonged rallies. Hickenbottom took most of the early ones, but Redman won the majority of those as the match went on.
Morro Bay's doubles tandem of Reese Tartaglia and Riley Goldstein also finished the regular season unbeaten. The pair won 8-3 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Taylor Kaiser earned Nipomo's point. She defeated Ellena Korisneli 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. The loss was just Korisneli's second of the year.
Bria Kula won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles for the Pirates. Sisters Whitney and Summer Good also delivered for the Pirates. Whitney Good rallied for a 3-6, 6-2 (10-4) win at No. 4 singles and Summer Good won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 5.
Redman and Korisneli teamed for an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles. Kula and Diana Gutierrez won 8-1 at No. 2.
Players played under a no-ad scoring format. The No. 4 singles match went to a 10-point tiebreak after the players split sets, and doubles teams played an eight-game pro set.
"It was a good (regular) season," said Downey. "There were a lot of competitive matches.
"Our goal is to get everyone healthy for the league tournament."
The inaugural Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament will take place next Tuesday and Thursday at Pioneer Valley. Play starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with singles at Pioneer Valley and doubles at the Minami Center.
Semifinals will start at 12 p.m. Thursday. Semis and finals will take place at Pioneer Valley.
The top six singles and doubles finishers will advance to the area competition at San Luis Obispo, with the top four from there moving on to the CIF Central Section Tournament.
St. Joseph 5, Atascadero 4
Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles, giving the Knights a Mountain League win over the Greyhounds at St. Joseph in a regular season finale.
Shianne Gooley won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the Knights. Julia Galloway rallied for a 3-6, 6-4 (10-4) win at No. 3, Janelle Brickey win 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 and Brandi Shin won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6.
Cabrillo 12, Lompoc 6
Kayla Kling swept three singles matches as the Conquistadores moved to 7-3, 3-3 with a Channel League win over their Lompoc Valley rival.
Karly Kovach won both singles sets she played for Cabrillo. Rachel Carlos won two of three.
Cabrillo doubles tandems Paris Wynne and Shelby Wuitschick, and Brenda Ornelas and Tori Gordon each went two-for-three.
Girls golf
Mountain League Mini-Tournament
Medalist Delanie Dunkle led Arroyo Grande to the team championship at Paso Robles Golf Club.
Dunkle shot a 40, one stroke ahead of runner-up Claire Alford of Righetti. Arroyo Grande won with a team score of 217.
There was a tight pack behind the Eagles in the five-team field. San Luis Obispo finished second at 260, Atascadero was third at 263, Righetti finished fourth at 264 and Paso Robles wound up fifth at 265.
Karley Pinkerton (41), Claire Marshall (42) and Sora Park (44) all broke 50 for Arroyo Grande. Kayla Minetti, at 53, had the second-best Righetti score, behind Alford.
Cati Newton and Angelina Nash led San Luis Obispo. Both shot a 48. Katie Burson led Atascadero with a 46, and Ceci Martinez led Paso Robles with a 48.
Ocean League Tournament
Medlaist Taylor Joller shot a 51 to lead Morro Bay to the team title at the second league mini-tournament. Morro Bay shot a team score of 273. Golfers played the Canyon Course at Blake Lake in Nipomp.
Sophia Cordova of St. Joseph was the runner-up with a 52.
Pioneer Valley and St. Joseph tied for second in the team standings at at 291, Nipomo was fourth at 303, Orcutt Academy was fifth at 310 and Santa Maria finished sixth at 319. Mission Prep did not have enough golfers to score.
Breanna Villalobos of Pioneer Valley, Brooke Panzardi of Nipomo and Abbie Burrus of Morro Bay all shot a 53.
Other team leaders included Margaret Heffernan for Mission Prep (56) Karli Lundberg for Orcutt Academy (57) and Marlen Reyes for Santa Maria (61).