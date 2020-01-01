Nos. 10 through 6: Counting down the top sports stories for the Lompoc Valley in 2019

As the year ends and a new one begins, it's time to take a moment to recap some of the major sports stories that impacted the Lompoc Valley in 2019.
This list recaps major milestones achieved by some and also recognizes some of the dramatic shifts facing the area.
The area high school sports landscape is evolving at a rapid rate. The two area high schools competed in new leagues for the first time this past year and a new football league is coming in 2020. There may be greater change on the horizon as the two Lompoc Valley schools and Santa Ynez High may examine a move to the CIF Central Section.
So, as we wait for what lies ahead, let's take some time to remember what happened over the last 12 months. Here are five of the top 10 stories from the Lompoc Valley in 2019.
No. 10: Jonathan Osborne retires, Cole Osborne takes over program
Jonathan Osborne spent 25 years coaching at Cabrillo. The 2019 season was his last. Osborne announced his retirement before the year began and made it official after the Conqs wrapped up their 2019 campaign.
But, now, the Osborne namesake will continue to coach in the area as son Cole Osborne was hired to take over the program. That marks the third Osborne to coach baseball in the area, after John Osborne had a historic 30-year career at Hancock College. Jonathan Osborne spent a quarter century at Cabrillo.
Cole Osborne's first season in charge at Cabrillo will start in a few months.
After opening up a position vacated by longtime baseball head coach Jon Osborne, Cabrillo High is now nearing the finish line of who will lead…
No. 9: Danny Duffy admits struggles with anxiety
Danny Duffy, one of Osborne's former players, has always had a thoughtful yet guarded approach to the life of a professional baseball player, basking in the spotlight at times while seeking shelter from it at others.
Duffy opened up about his battles with anxiety in a stunning interview with the Kansas City Star this fall.
Duffy, who has spent the past decade in the Kansas City Royals' organization, outlined his battles with anxiety, depression and panic disorder in an interview published by the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell in September.
Duffy, a pitcher with the Kansas City Royals organization since he was drafted by the major league franchise out of Cabrillo High in 2007, detailed the struggles from his days growing up in Lompoc and attending Cabrillo High to his first major league spring training experience in 2010.
Duffy, who said he continues to deal with the mental disorders, told McDowell that he suffered a panic attack before a game in Kansas City over the summer.
Duffy abruptly retired from baseball in 2010 and admitted that rookie hazing by veteran pitchers on the Royals staff, in part, caused him to leave the team then. Duffy ultimately returned to baseball and eventually won a World Series with the Royals.
No. 8: Lompoc Little League wins District 65
The Lompoc Little Leaguers ended a 22-year drought in 2019.
The District 65 representative in the 12-year-old tournament won the district title and advanced to the Section One Tournament for the first time in 22 years over the summer.
Lompoc clinched the tournament championship as shortstop Kasch Kubasiewicz gloved a sharply-hit ground ball, raced toward second base and jumped on the bag for the game-ending force out.
Ruben Gaitan broke a 5-all tie against Santa Maria Northside with a two-run double with two outs in the top of the sixth, the next batter, Jonathon Ortiz, lined a two-run homer to left and the host team rallied to win 9-5.
The team was managed by Gary Jones, whose brother Andrew was on the 1997 team that won the District 65 title. The boys' father Roger Jones managed the 1997 squad. Jack Jones, Gary's son, was on the 2019 squad.
The 2019 team was made up of players Jones, Gaitan, Ortiz, Manzo, Kubasiewicz, Ruben Hernandez, Ricardo Sanchez, Ignacio Lara, Jesse Lopez, Enrique Morales-Esquivel, Axel Adame, Ava Gallegos, Ivan Villalobos and Andres Herrera.
No. 7: Jacob Nunez and Ryan Morgan sign with ASU
After Ryan Morgan got the initial head start, Jacob Nunez is finally done playing catch-up.
Two cousins will go to the same school to play for the same program in 2020.
Jacob Nunez, a Lompoc High offensive lineman, and Ryan Morgan, a Brave tight end, both signed with Arizona State in December.
The duo will get to play for former NFL head coach Herm Edwards and his star-studded coaching staff.
The match-up seemed incredibly unlikely at the start of the year. Morgan had no offers and Nunez was fielding pitches from Power 5 schools like USC. Morgan ultimately landed an offer from UNLV and Wyoming, eventually committing to play for the Cowboys. But after Nunez committed to Arizona State, Morgan eventually landed a Sun Devil offer and flipped after visiting ASU during Thanksgiving.
The rest is history.
Now we wait to see how they'll do in Tempe and if their names will appear on the 2020 top 10 list.
No. 6: Cabrillo, Lompoc to be in different football leagues
The stage is set, but the story has yet to fully unfold.
League realignment means major changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs. Will this spur a move to the CIF Central Section?
League realignment is coming. That means big changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs.
Earlier last fall, it was determined that a new football-only athletic conference will be formed between Pacific View League teams and Channel League teams, forming two six-team leagues for the 2020 football season.
Lompoc will move to a new league with Oxnard Pacifica, a reigning state champion, Oxnard High, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and Oxnard Rio Mesa in a newly-branded Channel League in 2020.
Cabrillo and Lompoc will no longer play in the same league. The Conquistadores will be in the Pacific View League with Santa Ynez, San Marcos, Ventura, Channel Islands and Buena.
The Big Game won't happen at the end of the regular season like it has for the past decade or so. It appears Lompoc and Cabrillo will square off in the third week of the regular season in 2020.
Change is coming in 2020.
What's more, this scenario may lead to even greater change, with Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez expected to closely examine a possible move out of the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section in the near future.
Coming Sunday: The rest of the top 10, with numbers five through one.
2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on LompocRecord.com
Football, California's most popular sport, sees participation fall for fourth year in a row. How is the Central Coast affected?
Football is, by far, the most popular high school sport in California.
But, according to a report released by the CIF, participation in the sport is dropping across the state.
It's affecting the Lompoc Valley, as LHS may not field a JV team.
Headed to the Hall of Fame: Lompoc High AD Claudia Terrones, the former Knight and Bulldog, to be inducted Wednesday night
Claudia Terrones has a résumé filled with league championships, CIF playoff appearances and state championship runs as a decorated coach and athlete.
Cabrillo grad Sydney Townes not through with her sports yet, even after completing her NCAA softball career
Her softball career may be done, but Sydney Townes can’t stay away from sports.
Julian Araujo passed another milestone last weekend.
Joe Schumer, a defensive back on the Lompoc High football team, has spent his senior year defending the Brave end zone.
To say that sports are non-stop for Ryan Morgan would be an understatement.
AJ Pateras' run as Cabrillo's football coach is over.
Overcoming infection: Lompoc High multi-sport star Jovany Lucatero ends LHS career with several memorable accolades
A mosquito bite once prevented Jovany Lucatero from competing in sports for a lengthy time.
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. This one involves the area's Greatest Athlete of All-Time. And there's only one correct answer: Napoleon Kaufman.
Roy Thomas was the star pitcher of the Lompoc Little League team that reached the SoCal Finals in '65, the '68 Babe Ruth team that went to the national championship, and the Lompoc High team that won a CIF Section title in 1970. Yesterday, his No. 29 was retired
After celebrating a championship win with his Lompoc Babe Ruth baseball team Sunday, coach and equipment manager Dave McNamee is ready to hang up his bat bag after 40 years of service. “My days of carrying equipment are over with,” said McNamee, 60, after guiding his team, the Lompoc Elks, to a title on Sunday. "It's time to fill some bucket list items."
While millions of people worldwide will be glued to their television sets Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LIII, one man in the Lompoc Valley h…
The city of Lompoc now has a soccer national champion.
Nine years of winning consecutive league games gone.
After three seasons as the assistant coach, Steven Coleman takes over as Cabrillo High School's varsity boys basketball head coach. The Conqs, for years a power in the old Los Padres League, aim to improve on last year's fourth place Channel League finish.
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports