Mike Biely and Tom Martinez plant an oak on Saturday, Feb. 5, the first of 100 trees that Noontime Rotary is planting in Waller Park over the next few months. The tree planting commemorates the club's centennial anniversary, which will be celebrated all year. The park was named for L.D. Waller, owner of a flower seed company and later chairman of the County Park and Forestry Board who spearheaded the park's development. Waller was president of Noon Rotary from 1927 to 1928. The trees were obtained by arborist Ken Knight and his nonprofit Your Children’s Trees in Goleta. The Waller Park planting is being led by arborist Jorge Jimenez, who has volunteered for almost 20 years on his days off from working for the city of Santa Barbara. He is assisted by Juan Mejia.