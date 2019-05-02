The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is taking nominations for its "Say It With Flowers" yard beautification contest.
Nominations of Lompoc residences and businesses can be made through May 17. Judging for the contest will take place May 20 through May 30. Homes and businesses not nominated could still potentially be considered by contest judges for prize contention. Front yards will be judged on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance. Backyards are not eligible for judging. Flowers should be part of the landscaping, per the contest theme.
Nominations can be submitted to Diane Najera by calling 805-875-8034. Winners and honorable mention recipients will be announced at the sixth annual Appreciation & Awards Presentation Program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.