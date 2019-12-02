The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission now is accepting nominations for its 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest. Nominations must be submitted by noon Friday, Dec. 6.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Prize winners will be picked by Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission judges, with judging set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
To make nominations, call Kathleen at 805-875-8034.
Lighted animals drink from a river of blue lights in the display at 510 North F St. The residence won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
The open garage at 420 S. Sage St. has been converted into a winter wonderland. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Inflatable characters including a nutcracker decorate the home at 717 W. Ocean Ave. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Cartoon characters are surrounded by a bright green light rope at 835 N. O St. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
GALLERY: Winners of the Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission announced the winners of the 2017 Holiday Decoration Contest. Here are some of the honored displays.
1 of 16
The overall winner of Lompoc's 2017 Holiday Decoration Contest was 1004 Rock Rose Lane.
Len Wood, Staff
The display at 1041 Poppy St. is one of the two sweepstakes winners in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood, Staff
The display at 809 Almond Ave. is one of the two sweepstakes winners in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood, Staff
The Belluz House at 1113 N. A St. won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood, Staff
The display at 706 North A St. won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood, Staff
Lighted animals drink from a river of blue lights in the display at 510 North F St. The residence won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
The display at 299 Princeton Place won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
The display at 300 Princeton Place won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
The display at 304 Princeton Place won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
The display at 500 N. A St. won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
A life-sized Santa greets passerby at 512 N. A St. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
A choir at the door is the focal point at 412 N. Third St. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
The open garage at 420 S. Sage St. has been converted into a winter wonderland. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
A nativity scene surrounded by lights is at 420 S. Sage St. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
Inflatable characters including a nutcracker decorate the home at 717 W. Ocean Ave. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
Cartoon characters are surrounded by a bright green light rope at 835 N. O St. The display won an honorable mention in the Holiday Decoration Contest put on by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
Len Wood Staff
