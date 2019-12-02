The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission now is accepting nominations for its 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest. Nominations must be submitted by noon Friday, Dec. 6.

Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Prize winners will be picked by Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission judges, with judging set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.

To make nominations, call Kathleen at 805-875-8034.

