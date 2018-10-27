The future of Lompoc Valley football includes a team that not only went undefeated during their regular season run, but didn’t allow a single point all year long.
The Lompoc Panthers junior team – comprising of mostly 9- to 11-year-old football players – accomplished both feats during the regular season; finishing 8-0 and shutting out every opponent in their Saturday morning games.
Head coach John Gaitan calls his team of 26 players a driven and special group.
“I’ve never coached a group like this,” Gaitan said by phone on Friday. “They’re a hungry group. They like shutting teams down.”
And because of blanking every opponent during their 8-0 regular season run, the Panthers were rewarded a week off as the youth football playoffs began on Saturday. Lompoc was currently awaiting the winner of the Orcutt Lions and Santa Maria Titan Rebels that was played on Saturday past the Record’s deadline.
Gaitan said that on defense, the Panthers didn’t do much to overwhelm teams with any blitzes from linebackers or stunts from the defensive line. They mainly relied on playing assignment football to prevent teams from crossing the goal line.
“We’re big on staying home,” Gaitan said. “It’s why we haven’t been burnt on big plays. Some teams have tried to run trick plays on us, but our guys are never fooled.”
Offensively, Gaitan cites the likes of quarterback Andrew Walker, running back/linebacker Axel Adame, tailback Jacob White and what he called three experienced linemen in Aiden Boatman, Ryan Ponce and Jose Olivares as valuable contributors.
“Andrew is a phenomenal leader. Axel is another one who has been a powerhouse. Jacob is explosive. And three of our linemen (the aforementioned Boatman, Ponce and Olivares) are dominant,” Gaitan said.
Gaitan concludes that the kids haven’t gotten caught up in their accomplishments, as he says the players are still more focused on winning the league’s Super Bowl.