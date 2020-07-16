No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens

Nick Kimball's career stats:

Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)

Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs

College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.

Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.

Garrett Owen's career stats:

Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs

Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs

Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions

Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.

College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.

