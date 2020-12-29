No. 8 Matt Willkomm vs. No. 9 Keith Datu

Matt Willkomm, the No. 8 seed, squares off with St. Joseph grad Keith Datu, the No. 9 seed, in the first round.

Willkomm was a dynamic point guard that could either set up the offense or score on his own. He was a junior when the Eagles made the CIF finals with VanderVeen leading the way, then powered AGHS as a senior in 2013-14, averaging 16.4 points over 12 pre-season games. He earned All-Tournament honors at the Harding Invitational, the Jim Bashore Classic and the Eagles' annual Taro Kobara Memorial Tournament, during that run.

Then came the PAC 7 League season. Willkomm took his game up another notch and bumped his scoring average up to 20.4 points in the 10 league games he played in. Willkomm went on to star at Hancock and Arizona Chrisian.

Datu, a 6-foot-7 post, scored nearly 1,500 points in his prep career, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks. During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.

Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.

