No. 8 Danita Estorga vs. No. 9 Heather Madrigal

Righetti's Danita Estorga passes on the fast break ahead of Arroyo Grande's Brynn Thoming.

Danita Estorga, yet another former Righetti great, is the No. 8 seed. Estorga, currently playing at Biola University, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over her final two seasons with the Warriors.

She helped Righetti go 47-10 in the final two years with the program. They went 26-2 in league those two seasons.

Estorga will meet Heather Madrigal, the No. 9 seed, in the first round. Madrigal won four CIF titles in four years in high school, winning either a CIF State championship or a CIF Southern Section crown every year.

Arroyo Grande High School's Heather Madrigal maneuvers around Righetti High School's Valerie Luque in a 59-45 Eagles win in January of 2012. Madrigal is the eighth nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award.

Madrigal went 48-0 in league in high school, spending the first three years at St. Joseph before transferring to Arroyo Grande.

Madrigal averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in her one season with the Eagles . At St. Joseph she averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

