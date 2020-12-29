No. 7 Case Bruton vs. No. 10 Gage Gomez

This first-round matchup features two of the area's top shooters from the past 10 seasons as No. 7 seed Case Bruton faces Arroyo Grande grad Gage Gomez, the No. 10 seed.

Bruton put together one of the most impressive offensive careers -- and individual seasons -- with the Knights, scoring nearly 1,300 points in three seasons, including his 675-point campaign as a senior.

In all, Bruton, who played his freshman season at Morro Bay, put up 1,593 points in four years of high school, averaging 15.3 points per game.

As a senior in the 2012-13 season, Bruton averaged 21.1 points per game as the Knights went 23-9. Bruton helped the Knights advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4A semifinals and a state playoff win that year.

Gomez is a freshman walk-on at UCSB after graduating in 2020. He was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his high school career ended due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the rest of the state title games.

He averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season alone.

