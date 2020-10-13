No. 6 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 11 Danielle Morgan

Kaitlyn Flowers is the No. 6 seed. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

As a sophomore, she scored 18 points a game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game and 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game as a junior.

Flowers meets former Lompoc High standout Danielle Morgan, the No. 11 seed who's currently at Hancock.

Morgan topped 1,000 career points with the Braves, finishing her prep career with 1,186 points.

Morgan averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior.

