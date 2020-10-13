No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap vs. No. 12 Hailey King

Tatiana Dunlap, another former St. Joseph standout, is the No. 5 seed. Dunlap, an all-time great defender, scored over 1,300 points in three seasons with the Knights.

During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9. Dunlap played at Cal State San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran.

Santa Ynez grad Hailey King, the No. 12 seed, will face Dunlap in the first round.

King, who suffered a torn ACL and missed nearly all of her junior season before she made it back to the Pirate lineup as a senior in 2010-11, scored 427 points in her final prep season, leading Santa Ynez to the Los Padres League title, the Pirates' most recent league championship in girls hoops. King played at Cal State Fullerton.

