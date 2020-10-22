You are the owner of this article.
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap

No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap

SMT teasers 4.12

Righetti grad Mariah Cooks, seen here playing for Washington State against Syracuse in 2015, is a Player of the Decade quarterfinalist.

Cooks played four years at Washington State after starring at Righetti. As a junior, Cooks averaged 17.2 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.

In her senior year, Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play.

She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors.

Tatiana Dunlap at Cal State San Bernardino

St. Joseph graduate Tatiana Dunlap, seen during Cal State San Bernardino's game against UC San Diego on Nov. 17, had limited playing time throughout her freshman season, but was effective while on the court, shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Dunlap played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran after winning a state title at St. Joseph. During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9.

You can vote online through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Vote on all three of our sites: santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

