No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 13 Simone Swain

Righetti’s Mariah Cooks tries to move around Dos Pueblos’ Jessica Escalante during a game at the Harold Oliveira Holiday Classic at Righetti High School in 2010.

Another former Righetti star, Mariah Cooks, is the No. 4 seed. Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play as a senior.

She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors. Cooks went on to play four seasons at Washington State in the Pac-12.

Valley Christian Academy basketball standout Simone Swain led the Lions to a CIF title and was named the CIF-SS Division 6 Player of the Year in 2014.

Cooks will face Simone Swain, the No. 13 seed, in the first round. Swain won a CIF-SS title at Valley Christian.

During that 2013-14 title-winning season, Swain averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game as she led the Lions to a 21-4 record and a 10-0 run through the CVL. She added 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game that year.

