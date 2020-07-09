You are the owner of this article.
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona

No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona

Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird (42) runs the football, during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Laird topped 4,000 career rushing yards at Mission Prep. He then starred at Cal, going from walk-on to starting running back. He made the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and scored the lone NFL regular season touchdown from a San Luis Obispo County native of the last decade. 

 Associated Press
PatrickLairdMP2.jpg

Running back Patrick Laird carries the ball during his playing days at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo. Laird topped 4,500 rushing yards and scored 50 touchdowns during his three varsity seasons with the Royals. Laird is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird, who also grew up in Arroyo Grande, is the No. 2 seed.

Laird piled up 4,551 rushing yards in his days with the Royals, scoring 50 touchdowns on the ground. He had 3,117 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He walked on at Cal and made the team, eventually topping 2,000 career rushing yards with the Golden Bears. He is currently in the NFL as a running back with the Miami Dolphins. He scored a rushing touchdown last season, the only player from the area to score an NFL touchdown last decade. 

Laird will go up against No. 7 Emilio Corona, a 2020 graduate of San Luis Obispo High. Corona, a quarterback, led the school's recent resurgence, capturing 18 wins over two seasons.  Corona accounted for 81 touchdowns over his final two campaigns. 

Emilio Corona, Player of the Decade 02
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona (11) puts the brakes on as Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas prepares for the tackle during a Homecoming game in Santa Maria on Oct. 25. Corona accounted for 81 touchdowns during his final two varsity seasons at SLO. 

No. 2 Patrick Laird, Mission Prep RB (2011-13) vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona, SLO QB (2017-19)

Laird's resume: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior). Played running back at Cal. Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade. 

Corona's resume: 281 for 508 passing for 4,635 yards; 56 TD passes, 21 INTs; 189 carries, 1,762 yards and 25 TDs; PAC 4 League MVP, Will play baseball at Washington.

No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona

