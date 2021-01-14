You are the owner of this article.
No. 2 Gage Gomez vs. No. 3 JoJo Walker

Gage Gomez
Arroyo Grande basketball player Gage Gomez signed with UCSB in April after a four-year varsity career with the Eagles.

No. 2 Gage Gomez, Arroyo Grande

6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Class of 2020

Stats: Averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. Named All-Area OPOY, Mountain League co-MVP.

College: Freshman walk-on at UCSB.

JoJo Walker
JoJo Walker takes a moment between plays  during the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA playoff game against Burbank Burroughs in 2017. Walker averaged 23.3 points per game this season and 7.9 assists. He was voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.

No. 3 JoJo Walker, St. Joseph

6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Class of 2017

Stats: 1,867 points, 320 rebounds, 551 assists, 202 steals. Averaged 20.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals per game in 93 career games. All-Area MVP, All-Area OPOY.

College: Played at Portland.

