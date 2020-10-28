You are the owner of this article.
No. 1 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 4 Tatiana Dunlap

Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy goes in for a layup during the Eagles and Warriors Pac 8 League game at Arroyo Grande High School.

No. 1 Ashlyn Herlihy, Arroyo Grande High

  • Currently playing at Santa Clara University

Herlihy, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 19.9 points and 12 rebounds a game throughout the 2014-15 season at Arroyo Grande, which was Herlihy's junior year.  She led the team to a 24-3 overall record, which included a 21-game win streak and an undefeated and untested run through the PAC 8 League. She was named the league MVP, the Times' All-Area MVP and the SLO County Player of the Year.

Herlihy was even better as a senior, averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game. (The Eagles went 20-8 that year and split the league title with Righetti and Herlihy was named the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year).

Herlihy has gone on to play at Santa Clara University. She redshirted there in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. She earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years. She's started 61 games the last two seasons. 

St. Joseph's bench swarms the court and mobs teammate Tatiana Dunlap (33) after upsetting Serra in the Southern California Regional Division III final at USC's Galen Center. 

No. 4 Tatiana Dunlap, Cabrillo/St. Joseph

  • Played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran

Going up against Herlihy is Dunlap, a standout two-way guard who starred at St. Joseph High before playing in college. 

Dunlap won a CIF state title in her sophomore season with the Knights. In her three seasons at St. Joseph, Dunlap scored 1,300 points and the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a senior.

Like Herlihy, Dunlap also earned one All-Area MVP award, during her senior season. Dunlap averaged 15.1 points over 87 games with the Knights. As a junior in 2011-12, Dunlap averaged a double-double for the season, with 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while also dishing out 3.0 assists and swiping 2.4 steals per game. 

