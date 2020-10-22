No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal

Beebe earned the No. 1 seed after she averaged 20.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game during her junior season. She led the Knights to two CIF Southern Section title and a state title. She missed her senior season with an ACL injury and then signed with Stanford.

Beebe scored 1,423 points in just three seasons and had a legitimate shot at a 2,000-point career.

Madrigal was in the same class as Beebe and they spent the first three years of their high school careers together at St. Joseph.

Madrigal then transferred to Arroyo Grande for her senior season and helped the Eagles win their first CIF-SS title in girls basketball in 2011-12. She finished her career with four total CIF titles (Southern Section and state) and a 48-0 mark in league games. She played at Cal Poly.

