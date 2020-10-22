You are the owner of this article.
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal

St. Joseph's Aly Beebe drives to the hoop during the Knights' CIF State Division III championship win over Bishop O'Dowd at the Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento on March 26, 2011.

Beebe earned the No. 1 seed after she averaged 20.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game during her junior season. She led the Knights to two CIF Southern Section title and a state title. She missed her senior season with an ACL injury and then signed with Stanford.

Beebe scored 1,423 points in just three seasons and had a legitimate shot at a 2,000-point career.  

Arroyo Grande High School's Heather Madrigal maneuvers around Righetti High School's Valerie Luque in a 59-45 Eagles win in January of 2012. Madrigal is a nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award.

Madrigal was in the same class as Beebe and they spent the first three years of their high school careers together at St. Joseph.

Madrigal then transferred to Arroyo Grande for her senior season and helped the Eagles win their first CIF-SS title in girls basketball in 2011-12. She finished her career with four total CIF titles (Southern Section and state) and a 48-0 mark in league games. She played at Cal Poly. 

