Nipomo mourns loss of football coach Josh Caldera

Tragedy struck the Nipomo community when football coach Josh Caldera died suddenly in September.

Head coach Tony Payne and the NHS staff held an on-field memorial for their beloved coach. Caldera coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team before joining the Titans’ football staff at Nipomo in 2010.

“He’s one of my best friends, a Nipomo guy," Dodge said of Caldera then. "He went to Arroyo Grande High School, I went to San Luis Obispo High School. We’re the same age.”

+7 Nipomo High honors late assistant football coach Josh Caldera with memorial at midfield As the afternoon wore on Saturday, the tributes in honor of the late Josh Caldera kept coming in.

