JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, will host the ninth episode of AETC Real Talk: Race and Diversity in the Air Force, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. CDT, on AETC’s Facebook page.
Joining Webb for this discussion will be three Hispanic Airmen: Chief Master Sgt. Raul Villarreal, Jr., 57th Wing command chief master sergeant; Master Sgt. Keyla M. Watt, Inter-American Air Force Academy first sergeant; and Tech. Sgt. Sara I. Vargas, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron training superintendent.
Villarreal entered the Air Force in February of 1993. He has served in a variety of positions at the squadron, detachment and major command levels. His assignments include locations in North Carolina, Arizona, Virginia and Nevada. Villarreal has also served overseas in Japan and deployed on multiple occasions to various locations in support of operations Southern Watch, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Watt was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and entered the Air Force in February 2003 as a weapons load crew member. Throughout her career she has served at various locations in the Air Force, maintaining three different weapons platforms. In December of 2016, Watt transitioned from the weapons career field to become a first sergeant.
Vargas hails from Mexico City, Mexico, and grew up in Chicago, Illinois. She entered the Air Force in 2009. During her enlistment, she has worked as a response team leader, armory noncommissioned officer in charge, combat arms NCOIC, training instructor and flight sergeant. She received her master instructor certificate in 2020, bachelor’s degree in 2020 from Park University.
Airmen are the asymmetric advantage for the United States Air Force,” Webb said. “Our strength as a force comes from the diverse perspectives and backgrounds of our Airmen, as a reflection of America. Mission readiness depends on diversity of thought, background, experiences, etc. Hispanic Airmen make significant contributions across our Air Force every day by bringing valued diversity to our team. I’m eager to listen and learn more about these Airmen’s perspectives and stories.
AETC Real Talk highlights the command’s priority to cultivate an environment of excellence for all Airmen.
- Join the live discussion on the AETC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AirEducationandTrainingCommand/
- To watch all eight episodes of AETC Real Talks, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AETCDiversityandInclusion