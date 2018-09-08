Sunday
San Francisco at Minnesota (FOX) 10 a.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (CBS) 1 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina or (FOX) 1:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
Monday
N.Y. Jets at Detroit (ESPN) 4:10
L.A. Rams at Oakland (ESPN) 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota (FOX) 10 a.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (CBS) 1 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina or (FOX) 1:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay (NBC) 5:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit (ESPN) 4:10
L.A. Rams at Oakland (ESPN) 6:15 p.m.
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports