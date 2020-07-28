Newsom wants to send $52 million to help Central Valley fight coronavirus surge

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Latinos in the Central Valley have been disproportionately harmed by the spread of COVID-19, prompting the governor to send "strike teams" to eight counties while asking the state Legislature to approve $52 million to improve testing, tracing and isolation protocols in those regions.
Newsom said the targeted approach on eight counties — San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties — comes as the state is seeing widening disparities in deaths and infections of Latinos statewide. Those surges are particularly felt in the Central Valley, where Latinos make up a higher percentage of residents.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
