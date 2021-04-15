It's rivalry week for the Santa Maria Valley schools, while the Channel League also has its big game that will decide the league championship.

Pioneer Valley will travel to Santa Maria High Friday night for the game dubbed the Main Street Classic. St. Joseph, meanwhile, will travel to Righetti for the Battle for the Shield.

Lompoc is headed to Santa Barbara to take on the Dons, in a game against the last two Channel League champs. Lompoc will have revenge on its mind after the Dons ended the Braves' streak of nine straight league titles in 2019.

Pioneer Valley (1-1) at Santa Maria (3-1), 6 p.m.

Pioneer Valley scored an impressive 13-6 win over Mission Prep to start its season on March 31. The Panthers then followed that up with a tough loss to Nipomo last Saturday, falling 21-13.

Santa Maria also beat Mission Prep, winning 16-7 last week. The Saints also lost to Nipomo, falling 21-14 in the second game of the season, a game the Saints could have, or, perhaps, should have, won.

With that said, I think the Saints are the favorites. They've won two straight and could've won three in a row. Having running back Sammy Herrera make his debut last week was a big plus for Santa Maria. He topped 100 yards rushing, breathing some life into a ground game that's struggled all season.

Santa Maria has been banged up as star receiver/linebacker Nick Martinez was on crutches near the end of the Mission Prep game.

Pioneer Valley, though, shouldn't be taken lightly. Tommy Nuñez is a hard-running back and the Panthers have some big guys in the trenches that could wear down a Santa Maria defense that may struggle with depth this weekend. The Pioneer Valley defense is also pretty stout against the run and have some good corners, namely Andres Vargas. Richie Cardenas, a freshman, is also a guy to look out for on defense.

If Santa Maria wins, it will clinch at least a share of the Ocean League title and capture a second straight win over the rival Panthers.

THE PICK: Santa Maria 24, Pioneer Valley 13

St. Joseph (4-0) at Righetti (2-0), 6 p.m.

St. Joseph has looked too good this spring to pick against the Knights.

They've outscored the opposition by like 150 points in four games and that's with barely breaking a sweat. The scores could've been worse in most of these blowouts with the Knights building up early leads and then cruising in the second half.

With that said, I would not count Righetti out. But the Warriors have to get going early. If St. Joseph scores two quick touchdowns or goes up very early, it's going to be impossible to catch them.

Those looking for a Righetti upset should be counting on this formula: Righetti has to run effectively with Kidasi Nepa up the middle and hit a few big runs here and there. The Warriors have got to take care of the ball, one turnover could do them in.

If Righetti can cause a turnover or catch an early break, they can stun the Knights. But, again, you can't get down early.

St. Joseph should just continue what it's been doing: Run Darien Langley and Brett Burress early and often, hit some big throws from Caden Cuccia and let its defense do its thing.

THE PICK: St. Joseph 33, Righetti 14

Nipomo (3-1) at Atascadero (0-4), 7 p.m.

A Nipomo win means the Titans finish up the five-game Ocean League stretch at 4-1, which in turn means the Titans have at least a share of the league title.

If Santa Maria also beats Pioneer Valley, the Saints will finish 4-1 also.

I think a Nipomo win is just about guaranteed, unless Atascadero gets a big boost from some players who have been out this season. A win would cap quite a run for Tony Dodge and his Titans, who started the year with a disappointing 24-10 loss at Mission Prep.

THE PICK: Nipomo 29, Atascadero 6

Lompoc (4-0) at Santa Barbara (3-1), 7 p.m.

This is a big game because the Dons are the reigning Channel League champs, after all. But that's about the only thing going for this one.

Lompoc has looked flawless this spring and the Dons have clearly taken a step back, losing to a good Santa Ynez team 46-28.

The Braves will be well-rested and fully determined to end this spring season on a very high note and regain league champ status.

After losing out on the Big Game, this is about as big as it gets for the Lompoc seniors and I think they're going to have their way with the Dons.

THE PICK: Lompoc 49, Santa Barbara 12

Santa Ynez (3-1) at Cabrillo (0-1), 7 p.m.

Not much drama here. The biggest note of this game may be that it's a second and final one for Cabrillo, which is a good thing.

This program needs as many game reps as possible and it's good for Cabrillo after losing out on three games this season, including the Big Game.

Santa Ynez, meanwhile, gets to bid farewell to a really strong senior class with a win. I really wish we could've seen this Pirate team play a full season and get a chance at a playoff run. This year's group had all the makings of one of Josh McClurg's best classes. Still, a 4-1 spring season ain't bad and the Pirates have some talent and experience to build off of for next fall.

THE PICK: Santa Ynez 44, Cabrillo 6

Paso Robles (2-2) at Templeton (3-1), 7 p.m.

Templeton looked not only average, but downright bad as St. Joseph handed the Eagles their first loss of the spring.

I think Templeton will bounce back just fine. Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski was a bit banged up in the game last week, but should be good to go as the Eagles look to close out their season. Paso Robles is coming off a win over Arroyo Grande, though, so the Bearcats do have some momentum.

Still, I think the Eagles got this one.

THE PICK: Templeton 36, Paso Robles 21

San Luis Obispo (0-3) at Arroyo Grande (1-3), 7 p.m.

It'll take more than three straight losses to get me off the Arroyo Grande train. I think the Eagles get off the kids this week against rival SLO.

THE PICK: Arroyo Grande 27, San Luis Obispo 16

Mission Prep (2-2) at Morro Bay (1-3), 7 p.m.

Mission Prep has lost two straight but I think the Royals' rough stretch ends Friday against Morro Bay. The Pirates did surprise me last week, beating Atascadero, so maybe they turn that into some positive momentum and shock the Royals, but I think it's unlikely.

THE PICK: Mission Prep 26, Morro Bay 9