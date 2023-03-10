The Solvang Rotary recently partnered with Linda Vista Foundation on a humanitarian trip to Guatemala to build water wells for the impoverished rural village of Nueva Concepcion.

The team was led by Stu Gildred, president of Linda Vista Foundation, who partnered with Solvang Rotary International Chair Linda Johansen, to ensure the success of the mission to build the wells and meet nonprofit organizations in Guatemala with whom the Rotary could partner in future projects.

Many of these nonprofit organizations have projects in place with the Linda Vista Foundation.

 

