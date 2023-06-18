 Skip to main content
Gateway to Africa: A captivating adventure to Morocco

March proved to be the perfect month for our captivating adventure to Morocco which is known as the “Land of Sunset” and the “Gateway to Africa."

Long flights didn’t deter my enthusiastic group for our March 2-16 trip to a land of centuries old culture and customs.

Our connecting flights on Air France took us into Casablanca, and then we transferred by bus to Rabat to meet our wonderful guide Abdoul, who I still remain in contact with. That is always the bonus of travel — all the wonderful friends you meet along the way!

A Moroccan man rides his mule through town carrying items for sale.

A group from Solvang tries their hand at drumming while on a trip to Morocco in March.
A Moroccan man plays his instrument.
Linda Johansen and company take a moment to pose while on a tour through Morocco in March.
A Moroccan man in his turban looks on.
Eastern Canada: A taste of New and Old World

September is a gorgeous time to visit the East Coast due to the fall colors — and Collette tour's “The Best of Eastern Canada” did not disappoint in that regard. We were a little early for the full-blown fall color display but the colors of the trees were definitely exquisite and postcard material.

 

