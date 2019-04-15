After a yearlong search, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) has announced the hiring of Major Gifts Director Kristina Stewart.
"I am thrilled to join UBGC, which goes beyond providing after-school care by offering expanded learning programs designed to support academic success and inspire a love of learning,” said Stewart, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley.
“We also honor the mind, body, soul connection with Triple Play, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s first comprehensive health and wellness program which encourages every child to eat smart, stay active, and become engaged in their community through service projects," she said.
Following the success of the Buellton Club which opened in 2017, Stewart said she is excited about the opening of the Solvang Club this month.
According to Stewart, her career in fundraising and nonprofit work began in the late ’90s, working with organizations such as National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and Children’s Bureau of South California.
She found her passion in the non-profit world after a "life-changing experience" as a cyclist in the Boston to New York AIDS ride.
As Major Gifts Director, Stewart said she will have the honor of representing donors and their philanthropic passions and matching them with the needs of local children served by UBGC.
"Our motto is “Great Futures Start Here” and it brings me great joy to bring donors to that ‘starting line,” she said.
UBGC CEO, Michael Baker said, “I am looking forward to working with Kristina to raise the necessary resources to reach those children that need our services the most."
UBGC is a non-profit youth development agency that serves children grades K-12th -- regardless of ability to pay -- with 10 locations across Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org/.