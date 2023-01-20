Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley.
This winter, however, visitors will take away memories of the Kaweah River flowing dangerously close to the top of the river bank, constant drizzle and cloudy skies to go along with the town’s scenic beauty, streets lined with art galleries and cozy eateries and lodges — that is, if they get the chance to visit at all.
“We’ve had a lot of cancellations,” said Rose Savoy. “A lot of them come here for the park and they stay with us, but the storm has done a lot of damage to the park, so we’ve lost some business there. We’ve had to give refunds.”
Savoy, a Three Rivers resident, is the guest clerk at the Buckeye Tree Lodge. The 12-room lodge is only two minutes from the park entrance and sits on the bank of the Kaweah River. Guests are usually able to fish in the river from the lodge’s barbecue and recreation area, however, in the Tuesday afternoon rain this week, no guests were outside as the river raged past, assaulting the piles of the historic Pumpkin Hollow Bridge.
“We haven’t had to close down,” Savoy said. “But look out there. We’re usually full and there isn’t anybody here.”
Savoy said that despite weeks of on-and-off storms, there hasn’t been any drastic damage to the lodge property. A few trees have fallen but didn’t land on anything of note and the gazebo has sustained some wind damage. In town, four bridges to residential neighborhoods were washed out during the storms, she said, but were repaired fairly quickly. Otherwise, the storms have rattled nerves more than damaged property.
“The lighting was going sideways. I’ve never seen it like that. Stuff was blowing over. It was crazy,” she said.
According to Weather Underground, Three Rivers has received nearly 4.5 inches of rainfall — nearly a fifth of the annual average — since Dec. 28.
Things were noticeably slow in town Tuesday, due to a persistant drizzle and park closures. The Generals Highway is currently closed at Hospital Rock, about 12 miles northeast of Three Rivers, blocking passage from Three Rivers to the iconic Sequoia trees.
“Road crews are working hard on the section between Hospital Rock and the Giant Forest, but the damage it sustained in the original storm and the fact that much of it is now under a substantial quantity of snow prevent us from having a time estimate yet as to when it will reopen,” Sequoia and Kings National Parks stated via Facebook Tuesday.
George Tomi, a 50-year resident of Three Rivers and docent at the Three Rivers Museum, said that while the washed-out bridges — two on South Fork Drive and two on North Fork Drive — temporarily created some hardships in town, he hasn’t heard about any permanent damage, a far cry from last year when the town experienced hardships on the other side of the weather spectrum.
“When the fires happened, there were evacuations, but so far, there’s been none of that [for the storms and flooding],” Tomi said.
In September 2022, the Marmot Fire burned 127 acres southeast of Three Rivers over the span of four days, according to Cal Fire.
The recent storms were the worst that Tomi had seen since at least 1997, he said, and possibly the worst since 1969. Despite that, he’s excited for what the rain may mean for the area.
“This is beautiful. I haven’t heard of anybody losing their house or getting injured. We just got a … load of rain and we needed this. It’s so good for the aquifers and the Valley. Hopefully it’ll green up the hills that got ravaged by the fire,” he said.
During the 1997 storms, the river’s water spilled up onto the highway through town, he said, and while that storm was a bit scarier than the current series, he said he’s hoping they have one thing in common.
“[The spring after the 1997 storms] was the most beautiful year for wildflowers,” he said. “I saw more poppies on the other side of the river than I had ever seen. So hopefully this will bring spring flowers.”