STOCKTON — Dozens of children across Stockton were not expecting members of the Stockton Police Department to be knocking on their front doors at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
But once they saw that Police Chief Eric Jones and his officers were joined by Santa Claus, their eyes lit up.
"It feels really good, because we've never had any Christmases with any gifts," 11-year-old Brentwood Drive resident Stephanie Martinez said. "We're so grateful for them."
Martinez's family was one of more than 35 that received visits from Santa and the police as part of the department's 19th annual Christmas Day Toy Project.
The event provides victims of violent crimes — both children and adults — with a large red sack of toys, board games and sports balls, as well as a box full of similar gifts. Some residents received bicycles as well.
While many of the adults were aware officers, community volunteers and Santa would be making visits Christmas morning, the children were taken by surprise.
As a caravan of patrol cars entered each neighborhood with lights flashing and horns blaring, many thought an emergency was in progress.
"I thought they were coming to do something else," Martinez said. "But then I saw them bring all the gifts. These are going to make my family very happy."
Hickock Drive resident Crystal Martin said the police department contacted her at least a week ago, and wanted to know if her children were going to be at home Christmas morning.
She was slightly confused, because she thought her children were in some sort of trouble.
"It was very kind of them to do this," she said. "We were all very surprised. We had seen them doing this a few years ago when we went outside, and we thought there was a raid going on."