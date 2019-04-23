ALTURAS
Parents arrested after kids found in cages
Authorities in Northern California say the parents of two boys found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall have been arrested for child endangerment.
Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said Tuesday deputies arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams on Friday after deputies found the boys in the cages.
Dowdy says deputies went to the home in Tulelake to execute a search warrant for illegal firearms when they found the boys under 2-year-old inside two cribs that were stacked on top of each other and attached to the wall.
He says deputies also found three guns, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.
The boys were turned over to social services and Zendejas and Williams were arrested on illegal firearms possession and child endangerment charges.
LOS ANGELES
5 measles cases confirmed in county
Health authorities say five cases of measles have been confirmed among Los Angeles County residents so far this year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says four cases are linked to one another after international travel, and there's been an additional single case of measles following international travel.
The five cases are unrelated to four cases of measles among non-residents who traveled through Los Angeles County earlier this year.
The department says the majority of the cases involve people who were not vaccinated against measles.
About 90% of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill seven to 21 days after exposure.
Twenty-two states have reported measles cases this year, but the vast majority have been in New York.
LAGUNA BEACH
Experts hope to free entangled gray whale
Ocean wildlife experts are urging boaters in Southern California to keep an eye out for a juvenile gray whale tangled in a fish net.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center officials said Tuesday they are not giving up on efforts to free the whale from the monofilament gillnet and line wrapped around its tail and flukes.
A response team from the center and various agencies worked to free the entangled whale when it was reported Saturday off Orange County, but the mission had to be called off late in the day.
The team attached a lightweight orange buoy to help relocate the whale, but boats dispatched again on Sunday were unable to find it.
Gray whales swim along the California coast as they migrate between Baja California and the Arctic.
LOS ANGELES
City to unveil Obama Boulevard in May
The city of Los Angeles will officially unveil Obama Boulevard on May 4 with a daylong festival.
The name change honoring former President Barack Obama will replace what is currently Rodeo Road.
Ceremony plans announced Tuesday say the event will be free but tickets must be obtained online.
The 3½-mile street runs between LA's Mid City area and suburban Culver City.
Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson spearheaded the renaming, which was approved last August, adding Obama to boulevards already named for George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.
Late last year, a section of the Los Angeles-area State Route 134 freeway was designated as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.
Rodeo Road is distinct from Rodeo Drive, the swanky business district in Beverly Hills.