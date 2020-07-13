SLO County added to state's COVID-19 monitoring list, could see further closures

Escalating COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks have landed San Luis Obispo County on the state's monitoring list and potentially subject to further sector closures, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said Monday.

The county was added to the list Monday afternoon after its elevated disease transmission rates were found to violate state metrics.

Over the past two weeks, San Luis Obispo County has seen 114.4 cases per 100,000 people, with the state threshold set at 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health.

However, the county continues to meet other metrics for testing, hospitalization rates and hospital bed availability.

County officials announced last week that they expected to be placed on the monitoring list in the near future due to a spike in cases.

The county was not yet on the state's list when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all monitored counties would be required to roll back the reopening of several sectors, closing indoor operations of gyms, personal care services, places of worship, malls and non-critical offices.

However, following the addition of San Luis Obispo County to the list, the county Public Health Department shared that some sectors should prepare to close, pending a state order.