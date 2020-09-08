Los Padres National Forest now closed due to fire danger

The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed eight Southern California national forests, including the Los Padres National Forest, as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental fire starts.

Restrictions to other national forests also have been implemented.

Forest Service officials cited the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit as reasons for immediate public safety restrictions.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Los Padres National Forest was closed to public access until further notice, joining Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.

Additional restrictions include the closure of all developed campgrounds and day-use sites in California national forests. Use of ignition sources that include campfires and gas stoves also is prohibited.

“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously," said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire."