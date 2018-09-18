The Lompoc Public Library will host a free reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, to celebrate an art exhibition the library is hosting this month titled, “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” featuring the work of local photographer Lee-Volker Cox.
The interactive exhibit invites participants to transport themselves beyond the window, door, or way and envision life on the other side. It includes photographs from around the world, including Europe, the Arctic, North America, and the Pacific. The windows and doors may be from Inuit sod huts hundreds of years old, the abandoned Bethlehem Steel Plant, or a house in Casmalia. Ways include country roads flanked with flowers, dog sledge paths on the frozen arctic sea ice, hiking trails on an exotic Pacific Island and aircraft contrails in the sky.
The exhibit is located inside the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.