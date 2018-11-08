#WoolseyFire - The SBC 5-engine & one Battalion Chief Strike Team has been reassigned from the Hill Fire to the Woolsey Fire and is currently working off the Las Virgenes Road area. (Video by Capt Tim Gailey/SBC) pic.twitter.com/1wqyzXjUj8— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire; #Firefighters rush to save multiple structures on fire or threatened including this #GoodNiteInn hotel near the 101 fwy and Lost Hills Rd. pic.twitter.com/ptbfniaFzj— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire - The SBC 5-engine & one Battalion Chief Strike Team has been reassigned from the Hill Fire to the Woolsey Fire and is currently working off the Las Virgenes Road area. (Photos by Capt Tim Gailey/SBC) pic.twitter.com/EmQbV06v7O— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire - The SBC 5-engine & one Battalion Chief Strike Team has been reassigned from the Hill Fire to the Woolsey Fire and is currently working with LA County FF’s to save homes in the Calabasas area. (Photos by Battalion Chief David Neels/SBC) pic.twitter.com/uaV98dsrmc— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 9, 2018
So far in #VenturaCounty— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
95,331 people have been evacuated. 17,343 from the #HillFire and 77,988 from the #WoolseyFire.
25, 751 total structures in VC
4,856 for the #HillFire and 20,895 for #woolseyfire . Numbers courtesy of @VenturaOES
NEW EVACUATIONS - Monte Nido community and North to Mulholland. ALL of Topanga Cyn! Topanga Zones 1-6 evac north to SF Valley. Zones 7-9 evac south to PCH & go east. Fire is at 14,000+ acres without containment. Don’t wait - evacuate. #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/NoIaKEf5ld— CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) November 9, 2018
The view from #SantaMonica #WhoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/H2afFW6v2Z— KevinSellsLosAngeles (@kcphey) November 9, 2018
#VegFire- #HillFire-The view from the top of the Conejo Grade on the US 101 Fwy earlier. SBC has a 5-engine Strike Team providing structure protection in Camarillo Springs area near the base of the Conejo Grade. More info- @VCFD @VCFD_PIO. Photo by Ryan Cullom/VCFD pic.twitter.com/Boeg3N1u8n— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire EVACUATION & SAFETY ALERT ENTIRE CITY/COMMUNITY of Hidden Hills PLEASE EVACUATE Immediately via Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth #HiddenHills pic.twitter.com/3FqCIEJLVP— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 9, 2018
Fire burning to the backyards of Calabasas homes near Agoura rd and Las Virgenes #WhoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/g7pWVGIEqv— Alexvnews (@alexvnews) November 9, 2018
Ex-Soccer Star Eric Wynalda Loses House In Wildfire, 'Watched It Burn On Live TV' https://t.co/4K47OMWctS— TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2018
With multiple wildfires throughout CA, it's important to stay up to date and be prepared should you have to evacuate. Go to https://t.co/zQSt4JHxVo to connect to information about various emergency incidents throughout the state and be prepared. pic.twitter.com/auNVe3NAg3— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 9, 2018
🚨 Law enforcement is opening all four lanes of PCH south (east). PCH north (west) is completely closed. All residents must evacuate @CityMalibu immediately. 🚨 #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/9PaWO6DHHF— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) November 9, 2018
Flames Descend on Kim and Kanye West's Propertyhttps://t.co/d9z0POpvfx— TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2018
#GriffithParkFire: All ramps closures from the are now OPEN! https://t.co/aSCHtF0czD— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/VfsZaCciST— Cliff (@ImstefyCliff) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire; #BrushClearance and #StructureDefense in North Ranch area in #ThousandOaks. pic.twitter.com/crUOBGGTR1— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) November 9, 2018
Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu Home Burns Down in Woolsey Wildfire https://t.co/Qpwr0DlpKI— TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2018
UPDATE: @pepperdine students have been released from the shelter-in-locations and can go back to their dorms. Students are told to not leave campus because they will not be allowed back in. #WhoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/r0CyhpSB7u— Araceli C. (@aratells) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire staging at Conejo Creek North with @PIOErikScott #LAFD #VCSD #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/HZsq7Nwvbi— Jacqui Irwin (@jacquiirwin) November 9, 2018
The following locations of Pacific Coast Highway is closed in #Malibu due to the #WoolseyFire:— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
- Northbound PCH at Topanga Canyon (SR-27)
- Southbound PCH at Leo Carrillo State Beach (LA/Ventura County Line)
Please don't attempt to visit Malibu. Allow residents to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/YfWiTE4BJB
#traffic on 118 Freeway in #SimiValley is moving much slower than normal for this time of day, as travelers use it as an alternate route to US 101 -- but it's moving #WoolseyFire #HillFire #118 pic.twitter.com/A373O8aPTG— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
Acting Governor @GavinNewsom Declares State of Emergency in #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties Due to Fires: https://t.co/PYd6FC0QDd pic.twitter.com/9VkLRK94K9— Gov. Brown Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire *URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE* Fire has jumped the 101 fwy near Chesebro and is headed to Ocean Mandatory Evacuations, 101 Fwy to the coast between Las Virgenes Cyn /Malibu Cyn Rd. to the LA County line. Imminent threat! Malibu lakes residents must leave area immediately. pic.twitter.com/QpyZfdYLSE— Helen Trimble (@heltrim1) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire 11/09/18 1100 just a quick update on conditions. @VCFD @VENTURASHERIFF @LAFD @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/40Eq9kBlb1— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
#Woolseyfire *UPDATE* Unified command partners briefing media on current situation. Mandatory evacuations still in effect. Additional shelter in service at Palisades High School in Malibu. @VENTURASHERIFF @LAFD @LASDHQ @VCFD_PIO next media briefing is scheduled for 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/ntBQIliopP— LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 9, 2018
On NB 101 between #ThousandOaks & #Camarillo, the #HillFire burned these wood posts that hold up metal beam guard rails. It also burned roadside signs & left debris in the drainage system, which #Caltrans will clean up before winter storms to prevent flooding. pic.twitter.com/g9siN8UfJS— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
The following ramps are closed due to the #GriffithParkFire in Los Angeles for an unknown duration:— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
- EB SR-134 Riverside Dr off-ramp
- WB SR- 134 Zoo Dr off-ramp
- NB I-5 Griffith Park Dr and Zoo Dr off-ramps pic.twitter.com/j3N7Un6Css
#Hillfire Update: Go to https://t.co/lZ7sT3kXmB for incident information. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/sLIL38eo30— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
#Camarillo - Camarillo Springs Rd. on & off ramps at NB & SB US-101 CLOSED until further notice in conjunction with local mandatory evacuations @VCFD_PIO @CHP_Ventura @ChpVcc pic.twitter.com/zFWDwuXCNl— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
Update: US-101 Camarillo Springs NB & SB off ramps are Closed. & Potrero Rd. remains closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd. #Hillfire @CaltransDist7 @CHPMoorpark @VCFD_PIO https://t.co/ak2Vrgvnml— CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) November 9, 2018
Fires in Malibu from Santa Monica #WhoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/UABoGzQOIi— Robert Velo (@RobertVelo) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire still moving South and West towards #Malibu and #zumaBeach. People are using Pac Coast Highway to evacuate South out of the area. Fixed wing aircraft scouting ridges to see if retardant drops are possible or useful. None seen yet. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/E284kxMhff— Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) November 9, 2018
US 101 within Ventura County is open in both directions. The only closures on US101 are now in LA County @CHPWestValley #Woolseyfire https://t.co/Eu321geEuq— CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 9, 2018
@KFIAM640 wood ranch hills in Simi Valley.. #WhoolseyFire #simi pic.twitter.com/Nmhz3Jzy70— jet (@hoha007) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire 7AM brief 11/9/18. #LACoFD #VCFD #LAFD and many other agencies gaining situational awareness and preparing for a long historic fight. Please head evacuation warnings. pic.twitter.com/e5ShLp0oye— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) November 9, 2018
For City of Los Angeles Residents: Voluntary evacuation orders for residents North of the 101 Freeway, South of Bell Canyon Road, West of Valley Circle Boulevard, and East of Los Angeles City limit. #WhoolseyFire #wildfire https://t.co/S9j9ZoBX3B— LA DOD (@LACDOD) November 9, 2018
Intense winds fueled the #WoolseyFire overnight. Information regarding the fire, which started in Ventura County, can be found at: https://t.co/bHvQyeV2kG - Interactive Map for LA City: https://t.co/6zF8tupXK2 pic.twitter.com/reXJ7PFtDG— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire press briefing at 9am pic.twitter.com/mkqSCRgJq8— LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 9, 2018
NB & SB 101 Fwy all lanes are closed from Las Virgenes Rd to Reyes Adobe Rd, due to the #WoolseyFire jumping the freeway. Duration of closure is unknown. #AgouraHills #Calabasas #LA #traffic #alert #Ventura #Freeway— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
#WhoolseyFire *URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE* Fire has jumped the 101 fwy near Chesebro and is headed to Ocean Mandatory Evacuations, 101 Fwy to the coast between Las Virgenes Cyn /Malibu Cyn Rd. to the LA County line. Imminent threat! Malibu lakes residents must leave area immediately.— LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 9, 2018
NORTHBOUND lanes of US101 are now open. SOUTHBOUND lanes of US101 from Pleaseant Valley Rd to Wendy Dr. will remain closed, use alternate routes, SR126. @CaltransDist7 @VCFD_PIO #WoolseyFire #evacuate pic.twitter.com/mdiq7rVEi9— CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 9, 2018
Fire has jumped the 101 freeway at Liberty Canyon and is well established on the south side of the freeway.Avoid 101 of commuting, large back-ups behind closure pic.twitter.com/1BbrDUPgSj— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire Hwy 101 closed both directions at Liberty Canyon Rd. Fire has crossed and established on south side of freeway. Approximately 3 acres moving uphill.— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
NB US-101 all lanes OPEN at SR-23 - SB US-101 all lanes remain CLOSED Lewis Rd. to SR-23. https://t.co/so4mSWUGcq— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 9, 2018
Strong Santa Ana winds expected to continue through this morning. There will be a bump-up of wind speeds around dawn through noon before winds diminish slowly this afternoon. Expected wind gusts: Mountains 50 to 70 mph. Coast/Valleys 35 to 50 mph . #cawx #SoCal #SantaAnaWinds— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2018
CSU Channel Islands and many schools Ventura County will close Friday due to the Hill and Woolsey fires. https://t.co/nyK1UdfAXp pic.twitter.com/b5tHObhucT— Ventura County Star (@vcstar) November 9, 2018
#HillFire Evacuation center opened in #Camarillo. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 East Burnley St., Camarillo. Accepting small animalshttps://t.co/lZ7sT3kXmB— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018
Just got word from @PVSDCamarillo superintendent that all schools will be CLOSED tomorrow due to the #HillFire @vcstar— Alexa D'Angelo (@andangelo15) November 9, 2018
3 Red Cross shelters now OPEN in response to #HillFire & #WoolseyFire:— Red Cross Ventura County (@RedCrossVentura) November 9, 2018
Borchard Community Center
190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA
Camarillo Community Center
1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA
Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center
5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA
#HillBrushFire - US-101 CLOSED in both directions from Wendy Dr. to Pleasant Valley Rd. in #Camarillo until further notice - fire has jumped freeway @VCFD_PIO @VCFD @CHPMoorpark @CHP_Ventura pic.twitter.com/34t4MANhiL— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 8, 2018
California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on housing, gas, food, and other essential supplies. If you hear something, say something. https://t.co/nw5FHsodTj #CampFire #HillFire #CaliforniaWildfires https://t.co/H308gJoqOb pic.twitter.com/YJG55ac5jk— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) November 9, 2018
#HillFire information from @VCFD_PIO on evacuation orders. https://t.co/XkXg5u9VkW— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 9, 2018
Update: US-101 CLOSED in both directions - SB from SR-34 (Lewis Rd.) to Wendy Dr. - NB from SR-23 to Pleasant Valley Rd. - NB traffic diverted to SR-23- until further notice - Potrero Rd. is Closed. @VCFD_PIO @VCFD @CHPMoorpark @CHP_Ventura pic.twitter.com/10GiKEma1C— CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) November 9, 2018
Speechless😱 #HillFire pic.twitter.com/oPWeghr4O7— koenig 747 (@Koenigle) November 9, 2018
Interactive map of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire https://t.co/LGKB1QIpNx— Anne Tibbets (@AnneTibbets) November 9, 2018
#WoolseyFire from @NorthRanchCC at 3:35 pm - Stay Safe #whataday #community #prayersforthousandoaks pic.twitter.com/SfypLQ1gQN— Taylor Hubbell (@hubbell_t) November 9, 2018
To all first responders protecting citizens through the day and night, thank you❤️ #WoosleyFire #HillFire pic.twitter.com/co7Dwa0k6v— Trent Turquand (@TrentTurquand) November 9, 2018
I can actually see the fire from my house. Not as dramatic as others, but we’re getting ready to move, just in case. #HillFire pic.twitter.com/5FY9rMopdh— Siobhan (@vonnie_bee) November 9, 2018
#HillFire the day right after the #ThousandOaksShooting wow! It’s crazy around Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/Epf21FpVzt— Kaye Bassey (@Kayebassey) November 9, 2018
When firefighters arrived this home was ablaze. They saved the neighbourhood around it. #HillFire pic.twitter.com/P0Lhy0GOhO— James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) November 9, 2018
The winds are picking up and the #WoolseyFire is now up to 750 acres. Voluntary evacuation orders in place for Calabasas and Bell Canyon. pic.twitter.com/dh7QZ578zw— Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 9, 2018
Update: some geographical perspective and reference of where the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire are burning in Ventura County. Wouldn’t doubt this gets made into a complex soon. pic.twitter.com/g2KRM3Usfh— Bernie Deyo🔥 (@BDP473) November 9, 2018
Pics of #WoolseyFire from Bell Canyon, CA @VCscanner @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/FIoNeI2cVH— Dan (@Daniel91306) November 9, 2018
KVTX radar loop of the rapidly-growing #HillFire and #WoolseyFire burning near Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks #cawx pic.twitter.com/moLZgLPmPm— Will Komaromi (@willkomaromi) November 9, 2018
#HillFire from Arroyo Villa Apts in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/Vhtymh5duR— Sass (@angie_marlene00) November 9, 2018
The sky from Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu, with smoke from the #HillFire. I haven’t seen the red sun since last year’s Thomas Fire. pic.twitter.com/uIYlHv5Vda— Emily Sawicki (@emily_sawicki) November 9, 2018
Scariest drive of my life! Driving into #HillFire minutes before they shut down the 101. Fire jumped freeway. Absolutely #apocalyptic pic.twitter.com/gLDCAA89Gx— Manipulated Reality (@illusionfuzion) November 9, 2018
View of the #hillfire from Wildwood. Check @VCFD_PIO for updates about evacuations. pic.twitter.com/nQf1jebx8D— The Lancer Newspaper (@tohsthelancer) November 9, 2018
Please RT: #hillfire and #WoolseyFire are just getting started. As a #ThomasFire survivor, I can tell you how fast fire moves in these conditions, and how many people didn't know until it was too late. Call your friends & neighbors in the path - don't assume they know!— Melissa Baffa (@melissa_baffa) November 9, 2018
Views of #WoolseyFire and #HillFire from Agora Hills pic.twitter.com/RaFxPYKNOu— teen of denial (@OfMiceAndMarley) November 9, 2018
My aunt’s view from our house in Agoura Hills. Combined smoke from both #HillFire and #WoolseyFire. pic.twitter.com/X2DKXvHKRB— Kelly (@kellfriedman) November 9, 2018
There are TWO fires in Ventura County. #HillFire and #WoolseyFire— VCscanner (@VCscanner) November 8, 2018
#WoolseyFire smoke pic.twitter.com/sEdDsJcc0Q— teen of denial (@OfMiceAndMarley) November 9, 2018
CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire has issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly. More info. to follow when it becomes available.@LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFireAirOps— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018
Current conditions near #HillFire: Temp 78, Relative humidity 10%, Wind NE 15G25 MPH. #SantaAnaWinds will increase this evening and overnight.#cawx— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2018
Now the #HillFire is burning close to the homes of many impacted by the #BorderLineShooting in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/dDdLEA0vxc— Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) November 8, 2018
This is the #HillFire burning towards the Camarillo Springs area now. Evacuations underway. pic.twitter.com/vapMKkFaUN— Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) November 8, 2018
WATCH LIVE: The #HillFire has grown to 8,000 to 10,000 acres with mandatory evacuations in Camarillo Springs and a hard closure of the 101 Freeway. https://t.co/hZBcE2kfgj pic.twitter.com/tWYoI6RBdp— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 8, 2018
100 acres so far and 20-25 mph winds... drive home is kinda scary today! #hillfire #californiafire pic.twitter.com/e3PEVgPR6y— AmandaPeixoto-Elkins (@amandaephoto) November 8, 2018
#HillFire coming close to the Valarm office today in #Thousand #Oaks, Newbury Park, #Camarillo, #California. More #IoT #fire monitoring needed?https://t.co/DLI2Dgy2ii#Fire #WildFire— Valarm (@ValarmCorp) November 8, 2018
Thanks @BreakingNAgency @spectee_news @VCscanner for the updates pic.twitter.com/T0N0zB11WA
Video of the large #HillFire in Ventura County, California https://t.co/XUftOxxZPQ— Tresor (@Alltwistedone) November 8, 2018
I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/ZixnNYYRc4 Breaking: HillFire, which just started less than two hours ago..— Tresor (@Alltwistedone) November 9, 2018
Here we go again 😔!! #HillFire pic.twitter.com/WWzwlkjqfZ— Brennan Prill (@bren_prill) November 8, 2018
Firefighters are battling a 300 acre fire at E St and Alfa Road Rd, south of Simi Valley (Ventura County). #WoolseyFire https://t.co/0UovzkAzT8 pic.twitter.com/EENH7jH2ra— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 9, 2018
This #wildfire #brushfire in the northwest #SanFernandoValley #SFV between the City of #LosAngeles community of #Chatsworth and the #VenturaCounty City of #SimiValley is presently in @VCFD territory and known as the: #WoolseyFire— LAFD (@LAFD) November 8, 2018
Follow @VCFD_PIO https://t.co/JY4Yc760I3
Firefighters are battling a 8,000-10,000 acre fire at Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley (Ventura County). #HillFire https://t.co/M8JppPUq1d pic.twitter.com/RC1NstzWid— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018
Two new #CAFire sites: #HillFire, #Ventura Co. https://t.co/9acLmtVOch which grew to 10,000 acres in approx. 90 minutes, and #WoolseyFire, Simi Valley https://t.co/LblZzWtlCR is 600 acres. #CampFire is now 7 km from #Chico city outskirts: https://t.co/WlJMJFtFBd #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/3bzN5H37oQ— Iain Holly (@iain_holly) November 9, 2018