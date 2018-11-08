#HillBrushFire - US-101 CLOSED in both directions from Wendy Dr. to Pleasant Valley Rd. in #Camarillo until further notice - fire has jumped freeway @VCFD_PIO @VCFD @CHPMoorpark @CHP_Ventura pic.twitter.com/34t4MANhiL— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 8, 2018
#HillInc Fire is 8-10,000 acres and there are mandatory Evacs for Cal State Channel Islands, Dos Vientos and Cam Springs areas. HWY 101 is closed N & S bound at the scales. For up to date info call 805-465-6650 or go to https://t.co/7Y5goEusNH @VCFD @VCAirUnit @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/CV5gMCDid1— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018
#HillFire from Arroyo Villa Apts in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/Vhtymh5duR— Sass (@angie_marlene00) November 9, 2018
The sky from Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu, with smoke from the #HillFire. I haven’t seen the red sun since last year’s Thomas Fire. pic.twitter.com/uIYlHv5Vda— Emily Sawicki (@emily_sawicki) November 9, 2018
Scariest drive of my life! Driving into #HillFire minutes before they shut down the 101. Fire jumped freeway. Absolutely #apocalyptic pic.twitter.com/gLDCAA89Gx— Manipulated Reality (@illusionfuzion) November 9, 2018
View of the #hillfire from Wildwood. Check @VCFD_PIO for updates about evacuations. pic.twitter.com/nQf1jebx8D— The Lancer Newspaper (@tohsthelancer) November 9, 2018
Please RT: #hillfire and #WoolseyFire are just getting started. As a #ThomasFire survivor, I can tell you how fast fire moves in these conditions, and how many people didn't know until it was too late. Call your friends & neighbors in the path - don't assume they know!— Melissa Baffa (@melissa_baffa) November 9, 2018
Views of #WoolseyFire and #HillFire from Agora Hills pic.twitter.com/RaFxPYKNOu— teen of denial (@OfMiceAndMarley) November 9, 2018
My aunt’s view from our house in Agoura Hills. Combined smoke from both #HillFire and #WoolseyFire. pic.twitter.com/X2DKXvHKRB— Kelly (@kellfriedman) November 9, 2018
There are TWO fires in Ventura County. #HillFire and #WoolseyFire— VCscanner (@VCscanner) November 8, 2018
#WoolseyFire smoke pic.twitter.com/sEdDsJcc0Q— teen of denial (@OfMiceAndMarley) November 9, 2018
CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire has issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly. More info. to follow when it becomes available.@LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFireAirOps— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018
Current conditions near #HillFire: Temp 78, Relative humidity 10%, Wind NE 15G25 MPH. #SantaAnaWinds will increase this evening and overnight.#cawx— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2018
#HillInc Fire is 8- 10,000 acres with mandatory evacs in Cam Springs and a hard closure of US 101 North and South. @VCFD @VCAirUnit @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/avF02QULNJ— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018
Now the #HillFire is burning close to the homes of many impacted by the #BorderLineShooting in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/dDdLEA0vxc— Jada Montemarano (@JadaMontemarano) November 8, 2018
This is the #HillFire burning towards the Camarillo Springs area now. Evacuations underway. pic.twitter.com/vapMKkFaUN— Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) November 8, 2018
WATCH LIVE: The #HillFire has grown to 8,000 to 10,000 acres with mandatory evacuations in Camarillo Springs and a hard closure of the 101 Freeway. https://t.co/hZBcE2kfgj pic.twitter.com/tWYoI6RBdp— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 8, 2018
100 acres so far and 20-25 mph winds... drive home is kinda scary today! #hillfire #californiafire pic.twitter.com/e3PEVgPR6y— AmandaPeixoto-Elkins (@amandaephoto) November 8, 2018
#HillFire coming close to the Valarm office today in #Thousand #Oaks, Newbury Park, #Camarillo, #California. More #IoT #fire monitoring needed?https://t.co/DLI2Dgy2ii#Fire #WildFire— Valarm (@ValarmCorp) November 8, 2018
Video of the large #HillFire in Ventura County, California https://t.co/XUftOxxZPQ— Tresor (@Alltwistedone) November 8, 2018
#BREAKING: The #HillFire has grown to 8,000 to 10,000 acres with mandatory evacuations in Camarillo Springs and a hard closure of the 101 Freeway. https://t.co/VFgccnGfXd pic.twitter.com/MUHreBauLB— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 8, 2018
Here we go again 😔!! #HillFire pic.twitter.com/WWzwlkjqfZ— Brennan Prill (@bren_prill) November 8, 2018
Firefighters are battling a 300 acre fire at E St and Alfa Road Rd, south of Simi Valley (Ventura County). #WoolseyFire https://t.co/0UovzkAzT8 pic.twitter.com/EENH7jH2ra— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 9, 2018
This #wildfire #brushfire in the northwest #SanFernandoValley #SFV between the City of #LosAngeles community of #Chatsworth and the #VenturaCounty City of #SimiValley is presently in @VCFD territory and known as the: #WoolseyFire— LAFD (@LAFD) November 8, 2018
Firefighters are battling a 8,000-10,000 acre fire at Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley (Ventura County). #HillFire https://t.co/M8JppPUq1d pic.twitter.com/RC1NstzWid— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018
Two new #CAFire sites: #HillFire, #Ventura Co. https://t.co/9acLmtVOch which grew to 10,000 acres in approx. 90 minutes, and #WoolseyFire, Simi Valley https://t.co/LblZzWtlCR is 600 acres. #CampFire is now 7 km from #Chico city outskirts: https://t.co/WlJMJFtFBd #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/3bzN5H37oQ— Iain Holly (@iain_holly) November 9, 2018