California Legislature Emissions Disclosure
A man pushes a stroller near the AES power plant in Redondo Beach in September 2022. California lawmakers approved legislation Monday requiring major companies to disclose a sweeping range of greenhouse gas emissions.

 Jae C. Hong

SACRAMENTO — Major corporations from oil and gas companies to retail giants would have to disclose their direct greenhouse gas emissions as well as those that come from activities like employee business travel under legislation passed Monday by California lawmakers, the most sweeping mandate of its kind in the nation.

The legislation would require thousands of public and private businesses that operate in California and make more than $1 billion annually to report their direct and indirect emissions. The goal is to increase transparency and nudge companies to evaluate how they can cut their emissions.

“We are out of time on addressing the climate crisis,” Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward said. “This will absolutely help us take a leap forward to be able to hold ourselves accountable.”

