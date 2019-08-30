KINGS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.
The cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster in video recorded by Placer County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.
While their mother keeps watch, the bear's sibling first attempts to rescue the trapped bear, initially trying to climb a light pole, to no avail.
It then climbs on the side of the trash container but fails to open the heavy lid.