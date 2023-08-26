 Skip to main content
California boards want to keep pandemic rules for public meetings. Critics call it bad for democracy

The California Air Resources Board meets at the California Environmental Protection Agency building in Sacramento on June 23, 2022. 

 
 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

For a July meeting, the Little Hoover Commission — an independent state oversight agency — posted notice that the public could attend in Sacramento, but also in Traverse City, Mich., or Southampton, N.Y.

Why the locations scattered across the country? Because some commissioners were taking part in the discussion on aging while on vacation, but California’s open meetings law requires in-person access to members of state bodies during public meetings, wherever they are. 

The odd setup is a reflection of a post-pandemic world: While COVID-19 public health rules have relaxed around in-person gatherings, remote work continues, even in state government. And as of July 1, some of the in-person requirements suspended during the pandemic are back in place — including disclosing remote meeting locations and making them accessible to the public.

Captxczvcxure.PNG

California Rehabilitation Oversight board members listen to speakers during a meeting at Sacramento State University in Sacramento on Jan. 26, 2023. 

