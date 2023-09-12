Census Urban Areas
The skyline is shown over properties in San Francisco April 26. Some U.S. urban areas gained population because the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the estimates of population urban areas that were released in December 2022. 

 Jeff Chiu

Some of the most high-profile urban areas in the U.S. gained population on Tuesday. But it's not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Rather, the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the population and housing counts of urban areas that were officially released in December, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday.

The Atlanta urban area had its population adjusted to 5.1 million residents from 4.9 million residents. An additional 100,853 residents living in more than 37,000 homes had been mistakenly assigned to the Gainesville, Georgia, urban area.

