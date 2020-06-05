St. Joseph students Brianna Flores, Janelle Brickey and Mason Gonzalez rescue woman from Lake Nacimiento

"I began to tell her that she needed to get out of the car window," Flores said. "Not too long after that, my friend Mason and another bystander came over to help me get her out of the car. The woman was weirdly not urgent to get out of her vehicle."

Water continued to pour into the woman's car as it sank, she said.

"I knew I had to get her out somehow, so me and the other bystander both pulled her out right before the car fully submerged up to the window," Flores said. "Thankfully we were able to save her, but I think that if we would’ve tried to pull her out any time after we actually did, she probably would not have made it and gone down with her car.

"It was such a crazy event, but I think I was meant to be there at the time and place that I was."

Flores was quick to point out that the group acted together, saying "I would not have been able to do it myself and I am very grateful to have had my friends and the other bystanders there with me. Fortunately, we were all safe and no one was injured."

Engine No. 33 from San Luis Obispo County Fire arrived shortly after the group had pulled the woman from the car. There were no injuries reported. Monterey County Park Rangers are investigating the incident.