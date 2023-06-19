A sunny, warm Father's Day was the scene for the return of Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park series.
The opening act of the summer slate was held at Rotary Centennial Park as the Skylites performed in front of a decent-sized crowd.
The free summer concerts will be held for Santa Maria valley residents to enjoy local bands on certain Sundays throughout the summer.
All concerts are scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. at either Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive, or at Acquistapace Park located at the corner of Western Avenue and Sonya Lane in Santa Maria.
The Skylites took the stage Sunday. Skylites is a group of five musicians, lead by singer Lisa Cooper, that have composed, arranged, recorded and performed in a variety of bands from several different genres. Moments in Time are set to perform Sunday at Acquistapace Park
When attending shows, be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on and a few snacks to enjoy.
