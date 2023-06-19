A sunny, warm Father's Day was the scene for the return of Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park series.

The opening act of the summer slate was held at Rotary Centennial Park as the Skylites performed in front of a decent-sized crowd.

The free summer concerts will be held for Santa Maria valley residents to enjoy local bands on certain Sundays throughout the summer.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1
0
0
0
0