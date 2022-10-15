The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday.

Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million in scholarships to 2,146 Santa Barbara County students.

