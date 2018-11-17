In light of the recent Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pennsylvania, the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community coordinated a meeting in downtown Solvang with local law enforcement personnel and the Anti-Defamation League’s Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties Office to address safety concerns.
The purpose of the Nov. 13 morning meeting at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature was to begin a dialogue between local law enforcement officials and the Jewish Community.
Ultimately, the goal was to develop a plan to increase protection and preparedness measures for the Jewish Community's events.
Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community President Susie Margolis Pierson led a four-person panel that included Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Eddie Hsueh, commander of the sheriiff’s Solvang and Buellton stations, along with Deputy Mike Guynn, Sr. Deputy Charlie Uhrig and ADL Regional Director Cyndi Silverman.
Nearly 40 people, including Jewish Community board members, were in attendance.
Law enforcement personnel strongly recommended contracting with armed security guards, preemptively engaging those who show any form of “strange” behavior and having the community participate in active shooter training.
The general message to all who attended the meeting was: "If you see something, say something" and "have a plan."
Jewish Community members decided they will no longer post home gatherings on the group’s website.
Those with questions and concerns can contact Pierson at 805-693-4243 or thesyvjc@gmail.com.
The Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties ADL, located in Santa Barbara, is dedicated to combating all forms of discrimination by investigating and exposing extremism, protecting and advocating for civil rights and religious freedoms, and providing educational programs that address those issues.
The organization also handles complaints from victims of discrimination.
For more information about the Anti-Defamation League, visit https://santabarbara.adl.org.