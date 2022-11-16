Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang.
According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
"In a time of such polarization and struggle in our society, coming together from different backgrounds in gratitude for what we have and what we commit to work towards can be such a meaningful and powerful experience," said Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church.