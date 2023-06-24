The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced the upcoming Star Spangled Jamboree on Tuesday, July 4, from 12-4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 South McClelland Street.
The Star Spangled Jamboree will feature local band Rock Odyssey's energetic performance focusing on rock and roll cover tunes that the public knows and loves.
Additionally, festivities will include food trucks and local vendors providing a wide range of refreshments and goods. With free activities designed for all ages, this celebration is guaranteed to be an engaging and fun-filled day for the entire family. The event's offerings range from engaging games to an open house at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, providing a diverse and enjoyable experience for all visitors.