The Santa Maria Fire Department held its badge pinning and promotion ceremony Friday.

The event was held at Fire Station No. 1 near City Hall and celebrates academy graduates, lateral recruits and those who've earned promotions.

The department is led by interim chief Bradley J. Dandridge, a Santa Maria High School graduate, who also attended Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly and Fresno State. Dandridge previously served as a Battalion Chief in Fresno.

Santa Maria Fire holds badge pinning and promotional ceremony Friday | Photos
