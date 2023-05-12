The Santa Maria Fire Department held its badge pinning and promotion ceremony Friday.
The event was held at Fire Station No. 1 near City Hall and celebrates academy graduates, lateral recruits and those who've earned promotions.
The department is led by interim chief Bradley J. Dandridge, a Santa Maria High School graduate, who also attended Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly and Fresno State. Dandridge previously served as a Battalion Chief in Fresno.
The Fire Department provides all risk emergency services as well as public education programs, fire prevention and life safety measures to the city's residents. These services support the Fire Department's mission of "effectively preserving lives and protecting property." The department provides emergency services, which include pre-hospital emergency medical services at the Emergency Medical Technician I level; response to structural, vehicular and vegetation fires, hazardous materials response, water rescue, trench rescue, public assistance and other emergencies. The department also administers a hazardous materials business plan program in cooperation with Santa Barbara County.